Nicolas Sarkozy lifts lid on his 20-day stay in ‘inhuman’ prison
- Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, has released a memoir titled Diary of a Prisoner, detailing his 20-day incarceration.
- He described his time in solitary confinement at La Santé prison as a noisy, harsh “all-grey” world of “inhuman violence”.
- Sarkozy was jailed for five years after being found guilty of criminal association related to the financing of his 2007 presidential campaign with Libyan funds, but released on appeal.
- In the book, he recounts declining prison meals and questions the effectiveness of the justice system in reintegrating individuals into society.
- The memoir also includes his views on managing the rise of the far right in France and his loss of trust in President Emmanuel Macron.