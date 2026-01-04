Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro arrives in New York in handcuffs

'Captured' Maduro walks DEA hallway: Official White House account releases video
  • Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has arrived in New York and appears to be in handcuffs after being captured by US forces in a military operation in Caracas.
  • Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were escorted by US federal agents to Stewart Air National Guard Base.
  • Both face federal charges in the Southern District of New York, including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.
  • Donald Trump described the operation as a victory in the fight against crime.
  • The capture has drawn intense international scrutiny and legal debate.

