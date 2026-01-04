Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rubio says US won’t govern Venezuela but will press for changes through oil

A soldier stands atop an armored vehicle on the highway leading from the international airport toward Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A soldier stands atop an armored vehicle on the highway leading from the international airport toward Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Nicolás Maduro, the leader of Venezuela, was removed from power and arrested in a US operation, arriving in New York to face narco-terrorism conspiracy charges.
  • Donald Trump initially stated the US would 'run' Venezuela following Maduro's ouster, sparking concerns about potential foreign intervention.
  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the US would not govern Venezuela directly but would maintain an 'oil quarantine' to press for policy changes and combat drug trafficking.
  • Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were extracted from their home in Caracas and are due to make their first appearance in Manhattan's federal court.
  • Venezuela's vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, demanded Maduro's release, calling him the rightful leader, and was named interim president by the country's high court, while Caracas remained quiet.
