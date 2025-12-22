Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nicki Minaj praises Trump for ‘beating the bad guys’ at surprise Turning Point USA appearance

Nicki Minaj voices ‘respect and admiration’ for Trump in surprise Turning Point USA appearance
  • Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA on Sunday, 21 December.
  • The rapper praised Donald Trump, stating he has given many people hope to "beat the bad guys" and win with integrity.
  • Speaking to Erica Kirk, the group's leader, Minaj expressed her "utmost respect and admiration" for Mr Trump.
  • Minaj had previously condemned Mr Trump's immigration policies in 2018, describing them as "so scary".
  • She justified her change of opinion by stating that "it's okay to change your mind".
