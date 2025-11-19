Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Nicki Minaj thanked Trump during UN speech

Nicki Minaj calls for action at the UN to stop killing of Nigerian Christians
  • Rapper Nicki Minaj publicly backed President Donald Trump's allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria at a U.S.-organized United Nations event
  • Minaj said she intends to highlight “the deadly threat” and thanked Trump for his leadership in calling for urgent action to defend Christians and combat extremism in Nigeria.
  • Experts and local residents, however, offer a nuanced perspective, noting that widespread violence in Nigeria affects all citizens indiscriminately, not just Christians.
  • U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz introduced Minaj as a “witness” to spotlight Nigeria's “persecuted church” to her millions of social media followers.
  • Minaj vowed to continue speaking out against injustice for anyone persecuted for their beliefs globally, emphasizing that protecting Christians is about uniting people.
