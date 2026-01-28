President Donald Trump invited rapper Nicki Minaj to the stage Wednesday as he was giving a speech on Trump accounts.

She made brief remarks, calling herself Trump’s biggest fan, before Kevin O’Leary joined her and Trump at the podium.

Trump joked that it was an “interlude” that was more entertaining than calling Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent up to speak.

Minaj has recently been a vocal supporter of Trump, joining Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika for a speech a few weeks ago, despite previously criticizing the Trump administration’s actions.

Minaj was at the event after stating she will contribute between $150,000 and $300,000 to fund Trump accounts.