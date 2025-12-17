Conflicting reports emerge of Nick Reiner’s behavior at celeb holiday party
- Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing his parents Rob and Michele Reiner, was reportedly living in a guesthouse on their property, and his family is said to have had growing concerns about his mental health.
- He attended a holiday party with his parents at Conan O'Brien's home, where numerous Hollywood celebrities were present.
- An account in The Wall Street Journal suggests Nick Reiner was asked to leave the party after disturbing guests, including comedian Bill Hader, by asking strange questions and if they were famous.
- A party guest, who remained anonymous, told the New York Times that Rob Reiner told his son off for his “inappropriate” behavior at the party.
- However, another source later suggested that the intensity of the argument between Rob Reiner and his son may have been exaggerated.