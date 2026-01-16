Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rob Reiner’s son Nick had switched medication a month before parents’ killings

Nick Reiner Appears in Court
  • Nick Reiner, charged with the murder of his parents Rob and Michele Reiner, was reportedly under a mental health conservatorship from 2020 to 2021.
  • Sources indicate Reiner, diagnosed with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, had recently changed medication before his parents' deaths.
  • His parents, acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, were discovered dead with stab wounds in their Brentwood home on December 14.
  • Nick’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case, citing "circumstances beyond our control" but maintaining Reiner's innocence.
  • He is scheduled for arraignment on February 23 and will be represented by a public defender.
