NHS workers to receive above inflation pay rise – how much and when
- Over 1.4 million NHS workers are set to receive a 3.3% pay rise starting from April, the Government has announced.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting stated the uplift represents a 'real terms pay rise,' exceeding the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecast inflation of 2.2% for 2026-27.
- Despite the government's claims, health unions, including Unison, criticised the increase as 'another below-inflation pay award.'
- This marks the first time in six years that the pay increase will be reflected in pay packets from April.
- Mr Streeting confirmed the Government accepted the NHS Pay Review Body's recommendation in full, following efforts to expedite the review process.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks