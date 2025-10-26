Warning NHS faces unprecedented winter crisis with hospitals already overwhelmed
- The NHS is facing an unprecedented winter crisis, with doctors expressing extreme concern over an early flu season, surging A&E demand, and the ongoing impact of a difficult summer.
- Hospitals are already overwhelmed, resorting to treating seriously ill patients in corridors, offices, and waiting rooms, with one hospital even converting a Costa Coffee into a makeshift ward.
- Key factors contributing to the pressure include "astonishing" numbers of flu and Covid patients, staffing cuts, and a significant increase in A&E attendances.
- Medics and experts criticise the government for inadequate planning, stating it is now too late for meaningful action this winter, while financial pressures lead to cuts in doctors' shifts.
- The Department of Health and Social Care acknowledges the challenges, outlining investments in new facilities and a winter vaccine programme, but critics argue the NHS is failing to utilise care home capacity effectively.