NHS doctors fear this winter could be one of the most challenging yet
- NHS doctors are expressing significant concern that this winter could be one of the most challenging yet, citing an early flu season, a surge in A&E demand, and the ongoing strain from a difficult summer.
- Hospitals are already overwhelmed, with patients being treated in makeshift wards, including corridors, offices, and even a Costa Coffee cafe, due to a severe shortage of beds.
- Analysis reveals that over 500,000 patients endured A&E stays exceeding 12 hours between June and September, a figure higher than the entire winter period of 2021-22.
- Medics are worried about staffing cuts, recruitment freezes, and what they perceive as the government's inadequate planning for the impending winter crisis, despite Health Secretary Wes Streeting acknowledging a “challenging” period.
- The Department of Health and Social Care states its winter planning began in July and includes new emergency centres and ambulances, but experts remain critical, suggesting the government and NHS leadership have “missed the boat” on preparation.