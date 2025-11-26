Experts issue NHS waiting list warning with more than 7 million people awaiting treatment
- Experts warn the NHS elective waiting list needs to be more than halved to meet the government's 18-week treatment target.
- The current waiting list stands at 7.39 million, requiring a reduction to 3.4 million over three years to achieve the 92 per cent 18-week standard.
- The 18-week standard for elective treatment was last met in 2015, with current figures showing a significant shortfall from the 92 per cent target.
- The Royal College of Physicians highlights that delays cause patient suffering, lead to more complex care needs, and exacerbate regional health inequalities.
- While the Department of Health and Social Care notes a recent fall in waiting lists and increased productivity, it acknowledges further effort is required to meet the ambitious 18-week target.