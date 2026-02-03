Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

NHS staff career progression linked to regional wealth, report says

NHS nurse skips meals amidst 'astronomical' cost of living crisis
  • A new report reveals NHS clinical support staff in more affluent regions are significantly more likely to advance into nursing and other registered roles.
  • Analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found that workers in the South East were almost twice as likely to transition to a registered position compared to those in the North East.
  • The IFS suggests that NHS trusts in higher-wage areas face greater competition for personnel, making them more inclined to fund and support these career progression opportunities.
  • While the number of clinical support workers moving into registered roles has doubled since 2010, the IFS cautioned that expanding this training route could create "trade-offs" between addressing workforce shortages and regional inequalities.
  • The health service describes clinical support roles as a good entry point, with plans to further expand this training pathway under the Government’s 10-year health plan.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in