Shortage of stroke specialists leading to avoidable deaths
- A severe shortage of specialist stroke consultants in NHS hospitals is leading to thousands of patients dying or becoming disabled unnecessarily.
- A survey by the British and Irish Association of Stroke Physicians (BIASP) found 70 per cent of stroke units in England are short of at least one consultant, with many relying heavily on locum doctors.
- Experts warn that the dwindling workforce prevents timely administration of critical treatments, such as thrombectomy, which must be delivered within 4.5 hours of a stroke to prevent severe outcomes.
- NHS data shows a 28 per cent rise in stroke admissions over 20 years, and the Stroke Association highlights a “dire state” of care, with a “postcode lottery” for treatment and many survivors not receiving recommended aftercare.
- The Department of Health and Social Care plans to address workforce issues and improve stroke care through a new 10-Year Health Plan.