Junior doctors to strike again in dispute over pay
- Resident doctors in England, represented by the British Medical Association (BMA), will undertake a five-day strike in November.
- The industrial action is scheduled to run from 7am on 14 November until 7am on 19 November.
- The strike stems from an ongoing dispute over doctors' jobs and pay, with the BMA saying that half of second-year doctors are struggling to secure employment.
- Dr Jack Fletcher, chair of the BMA's resident doctors committee, said that talks with the government failed to yield a satisfactory resolution regarding employment prospects and pay restoration.
- Resident doctors previously went on strike in July.