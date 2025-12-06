Pioneering treatment uses water to remove cancerous cells
- A groundbreaking trial for Aquablation, a prostate cancer treatment utilising robotics, AI, and real-time imaging, has launched in the UK.
- The therapy aims to offer a curative option with fewer side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary problems, compared to traditional radical prostatectomy.
- The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in London is the first European hospital to recruit a patient for the global trial.
- It will involve 280 patients across seven countries.
- Aquablation works by using a robotic-assisted, high-pressure waterjet to precisely remove cancerous tissue while preserving surrounding nerves and muscles.