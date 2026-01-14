Cancer patient dies after long delays in diagnosis and treatment
- England’s health ombudsman has ordered Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust to apologise to the family of a retired history teacher who died after experiencing significant delays in her cancer diagnosis and treatment.
- The Chelmsford woman was diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer in March 2023, but due to delays, she was too unwell to receive chemotherapy that might have extended her life.
- The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) found that her diagnosis took 49 days, exceeding the 28-day target, and treatment began 81 days after referral, well beyond the 62-day target.
- The PHSO concluded that the trust's failings caused distress to the patient and her family, recommending a review of waiting times and other improvements.
- Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust has apologised to the family and said it is implementing an integrated improvement plan to speed up treatment times.