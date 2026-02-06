NHS maternity review criticised for sidelining families ‘enduring everlasting grief’
- Families who have lost babies due to NHS failings claim they are being sidelined by a rapid review into maternity services, with victims forced to “compress” their experiences into eight minutes.
- The Maternity Safety Alliance has renewed its call for a statutory inquiry, arguing the current rapid review is a “performative approach” that lacks depth and robustness.
- Emily Barley, co-founder of the Maternity Safety Alliance, whose daughter died in 2022, criticised the review's limited family involvement and the 500-word limit for submitting evidence, calling it an “insult.”
- The National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation (NMNI), commissioned by Health Secretary Wes Streeting and led by Baroness Valerie Amos, is examining 12 NHS trusts with a report due in the spring.
- The NMNI spokesperson defended the rapid review, stating its aim is to develop national recommendations quickly to drive improvements, contrasting it with the longer timeline of a statutory public inquiry.
