Parents welcome independent inquiry into maternity failings

Families have welcomed an independent inquiry into the maternity and neonatal services practices at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (PA)
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting has announced an independent investigation into maternity and neonatal service failures at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
  • The decision follows campaigning by bereaved families who say their babies were harmed due to failures and criticised the trust's response.
  • Families are calling for Donna Ockenden, who led inquiries into Shrewsbury and Nottingham maternity failings, to head the Leeds investigation, and for police involvement.
  • The announcement comes after the Care Quality Commission downgraded the trust to "inadequate" in June, citing serious risks to women and babies and a "blame culture".
  • Previous reports, including the Ockenden review into Shrewsbury, highlighted hundreds of baby deaths or brain damage cases due to failings, with the Nottingham inquiry currently ongoing.
