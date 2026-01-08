Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hospitals have ‘no choice’ but to use corridors for patient care

Streeting admits he cannot assure patient safety if NHS strike goes ahead
  • An investigation by the Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) found that some NHS hospitals are adapting corridors and non-clinical spaces for patient care, installing features like plug sockets and emergency call bells.
  • Senior hospital staff reported they "could not avoid" using these temporary environments due to persistent patient flow issues, viewing it as the "best worse" option compared to leaving patients unseen.
  • The HSSIB identified significant patient safety risks, including difficulties in monitoring deteriorating patients, increased infection risk, lack of piped oxygen and insufficient staff levels.
  • The report urged health leaders to collaborate, systematically address these risks and called for a nationally agreed definition of temporary care environments and improved data collection.
  • Healthwatch England highlighted severe patient experiences, including prolonged waits and deaths in corridors, while a senior medic criticised the government's focus on online hospitals over the immediate urgent care crisis.
