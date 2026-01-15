Patient chokes to death alone as corridor care crisis deepens
- New findings from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) reveal NHS patients are enduring a "broken system" of corridor care, with shocking accounts of undignified treatment.
- A survey of 436 nurses highlighted instances such as a patient left in a chair for four days and another who tragically died after choking undetected in a corridor.
- Nurses reported treating patients in unsuitable locations like corridors, dining rooms, and offices, leading to severe overcrowding and compromised care.
- The RCN warned that these "collapsing care standards" are pushing NHS staff morale "almost past the point of no return", causing significant anxiety and distress among healthcare workers.
- The RCN has urged the government to invest in more beds, nurses, and community services.