Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Use of mixed-sex wards reaches highest level in 15 years

Related: Has Labour actually cut NHS waiting lists?
  • The use of mixed-sex wards in English hospitals has reached its highest level in nearly 15 years.
  • Official figures from NHS England show that rules against mixed-sex accommodation were breached 5,180 times in January, the first time this figure has exceeded 5,000 since March 2011.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting had previously criticised the practice under the Conservative government, but the highest single-month breach figure occurred under the current Labour administration.
  • The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) described the practice as "undignified and unsafe", calling for urgent investment to increase bed capacity and improve community care.
  • NHS Providers said that mixed wards are sometimes unavoidable due to extreme pressure on available beds.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in