New questions to be added to NHS health checks

  • NHS health checks in England will, for the first time, include questions about menopause, aiming to support millions of women.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting said this change addresses women "suffering in silence" and will provide much-needed visibility and support for symptoms.
  • The initiative seeks to raise awareness of menopause symptoms and encourage women to seek help, with specific questions to be developed by health experts.
  • Experts highlighted the current lack of knowledge and support for women experiencing menopause, with 400,000 women in the UK becoming menopausal annually.
  • While welcomed as a significant step for women's health and the economy, concerns were raised about ensuring equitable access to these health checks for all women, particularly those from marginalised communities.
