New questions to be added to NHS health checks
- NHS health checks in England will, for the first time, include questions about menopause, aiming to support millions of women.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting said this change addresses women "suffering in silence" and will provide much-needed visibility and support for symptoms.
- The initiative seeks to raise awareness of menopause symptoms and encourage women to seek help, with specific questions to be developed by health experts.
- Experts highlighted the current lack of knowledge and support for women experiencing menopause, with 400,000 women in the UK becoming menopausal annually.
- While welcomed as a significant step for women's health and the economy, concerns were raised about ensuring equitable access to these health checks for all women, particularly those from marginalised communities.