Cheap drug could slash the risk of heart attack and stroke

  • A new review suggests that colchicine, a common gout medication, could significantly reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in individuals with existing heart conditions.
  • The comprehensive Cochrane review analysed 12 trials involving 22,983 participants with a history of heart disease, heart attack, and stroke.
  • Participants taking a low dose of colchicine (0.5mg once or twice daily) for at least six months experienced fewer cardiovascular events.
  • Researchers found that for every 1,000 people treated, there were nine fewer heart attacks and eight fewer strokes compared to those not taking the drug.
  • While mild stomach or digestive side effects were noted, experts highlight this as an example of academic research repurposing an old, low-cost drug for new therapeutic uses.
