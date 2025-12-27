Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Family cremate wrong body after NHS mortuary blunder

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow
Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (PA Archive)
  • NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has launched a full investigation after a body was wrongly released from a hospital mortuary.
  • The incident, attributed to human error, occurred at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in November.
  • The mistake was only discovered after the cremation of the wrongly released body had already taken place.
  • Two families have been caused significant additional distress, the health board acknowledged, and it has offered them full support.
  • Staff involved have been suspended while the investigation into the breach of identification and labelling processes is conducted.
