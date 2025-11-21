Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS warned of ‘huge holes’ if foreign doctors leave UK

'My colleagues are all going to Australia for better pay,’ says resident doctor on strike
  • A General Medical Council (GMC) report indicates 4,880 doctors trained abroad left the UK workforce in 2024, marking a 26 per cent increase from the previous year.
  • Doctors who qualified outside the UK currently constitute 42 per cent of the total NHS workforce, prompting warnings of significant staff shortages if departures continue.
  • GMC chief executive Charlie Massey cautioned that internationally qualified doctors might leave if they perceive a lack of career progression or feel less welcome in the UK.
  • NHS staff are reportedly experiencing discrimination and intimidation, with St George’s flags creating “no-go zones” in some areas, according to health leaders.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced plans to prioritise UK-trained doctors for training places, aiming to address the current system where homegrown talent competes equally with overseas graduates.
