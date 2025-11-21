NHS warned of ‘huge holes’ if foreign doctors leave UK
- A General Medical Council (GMC) report indicates 4,880 doctors trained abroad left the UK workforce in 2024, marking a 26 per cent increase from the previous year.
- Doctors who qualified outside the UK currently constitute 42 per cent of the total NHS workforce, prompting warnings of significant staff shortages if departures continue.
- GMC chief executive Charlie Massey cautioned that internationally qualified doctors might leave if they perceive a lack of career progression or feel less welcome in the UK.
- NHS staff are reportedly experiencing discrimination and intimidation, with St George’s flags creating “no-go zones” in some areas, according to health leaders.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced plans to prioritise UK-trained doctors for training places, aiming to address the current system where homegrown talent competes equally with overseas graduates.