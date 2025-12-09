Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Where can I get the flu vaccine and am I eligible?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types of flu and colds? | Decomplicated
  • The flu vaccine is offered annually on the NHS in autumn and winter to protect against serious or life-threatening illness.
  • Eligibility for a free NHS flu vaccine includes individuals aged 65 or over, pregnant women, and those with certain long-term health conditions.
  • Residents of care homes, main carers, individuals living with someone with a weakened immune system, and frontline health and social care workers are also eligible.
  • Eligible people can book appointments via their GP surgery, through pharmacies online or via the NHS App, or by walking into participating pharmacies.
  • The final date to receive the flu vaccine is 31 March 2026, though it is recommended to get vaccinated sooner for winter protection.

