Festive gatherings blamed for winter virus ‘bounce back’
- Hospital admissions for flu in England have risen by nine per cent week-on-week, averaging 2,924 patients daily in the week ending January 4.
- This increase follows a previous decline and is attributed to a 'bounce back' in winter viruses after Christmas and New Year gatherings.
- Ambulance handover delays have sharply increased, with 33 per cent of patients waiting at least 30 minutes and 12 per cent waiting over an hour last week.
- Overall hospital bed occupancy in England is up five per cent to just under 92 per cent, indicating significant pressure on services.
- NHS officials warn that the health service is still facing immense pressure this winter, with rising flu levels, other viruses, and staff sickness contributing to a challenging period.