NHS issues urgent flu warning ahead of winter
- The NHS is facing a "tidal wave" of flu cases ahead of Christmas, with admissions reaching record highs for this time of year.
- Last week, 1,717 patients were admitted daily with flu, representing a 56 per cent increase from last year and ten times the number in 2023.
- Health chiefs warn the UK could experience its worst flu season in decades, placing immense pressure on hospitals.
- This surge in illness coincides with a planned five-day strike by resident doctors from 17 to 22 December, exacerbating strain on the health service.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting criticised the timing of the strike as "irresponsible," while health leaders urged the British Medical Association to resolve the dispute.