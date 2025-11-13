Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS England redundancies explained as half of workforce set to be slashed

  • The government is proceeding with plans to abolish NHS England, bringing the organisation under the Department of Health and Social Care.
  • Thousands of NHS staff are expected to be made redundant, with a "50 per cent reduction" in roles anticipated by mid-March 2026.
  • Voluntary redundancies have been confirmed for NHS England and local integrated care boards, with staff able to apply between 1 and 14 December.
  • Around 3,000 staff have already expressed interest in taking voluntary redundancy, according to an NHS source.
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the move, stating an "arms-length" body should not manage NHS England's £150bn annual budget.
