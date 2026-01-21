Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elderly patients facing alarming wait times in A&E

Fact check: Has Labour actually cut NHS waiting lists?
  • Over 100,000 elderly patients, including more than 53,000 aged 80 or over, endured waits of up to three days in A&E corridors and waiting rooms last year before being admitted to a hospital ward.
  • Age UK's analysis, based on Freedom of Information requests, revealed that some patients were reportedly forced to lie on the floor and wash in toilet sinks during these prolonged delays.
  • The charity condemned the situation as "routine" in some NHS hospitals and expressed doubt that the government fully appreciates the seriousness or has a plan to address it.
  • Age UK is calling for the government to implement a funded plan with specific deadlines to reduce A&E waits and end "corridor care," alongside regular data collection and the appointment of a responsible minister.
  • Recent NHS England figures for December show 50,775 patients waited over 12 hours and 137,763 waited at least four hours from the decision to admit to actual admission.
