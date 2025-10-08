Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts warn Trump drug price demands will risk NHS patient care

Rebecca Thomas Health Correspondent
  • Experts warn that pressure from US President Donald Trump to increase UK drug prices could cost the NHS billions and negatively impact the majority of its patients.
  • The Nuffield Trust health think tank urged the government to resist demands from pharmaceutical companies, saying a new deal would lead to further price increases and more expensive healthcare.
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly considering increasing the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) threshold for new drug spending by 25 per cent to avert new US tariffs.
  • The Nuffield Trust argues the current NICE threshold is already too high for value for money, as it diverts funds from essential services like GP appointments and elective surgery.
  • The think tank also challenged pharmaceutical companies' threats to withdraw investment, saying there is no evidence that drug prices or adoption rates influence investment decisions.
