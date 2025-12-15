Wes Streeting blasts doctors’ union for continuing with ‘dangerous’ strike
- NHS resident doctors, members of the British Medical Association (BMA), have voted to proceed with a five-day strike in the run-up to Christmas.
- The decision follows the rejection of a last-minute offer from Health Secretary Wes Streeting, which included training posts and expenses but no additional pay, deemed "too little, too late" by the BMA.
- Mr Streeting condemned the strike as "self-indulgent, irresponsible and dangerous", accusing the BMA of choosing the timing to inflict maximum damage on the NHS amid a surge in flu cases.
- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also criticised the action, appealing to doctors to ignore their union and return to work, warning they are losing public sympathy.
- Hospital leaders and health officials expressed deep concern, predicting a "very difficult Christmas" for the NHS and potential harm to patients due to the industrial action coinciding with record flu levels.