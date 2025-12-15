New dentistry proposals could save patients more than £200
- The UK government has introduced reforms to NHS dentistry in England, increasing payments for urgent treatments and allowing single, comprehensive packages for complex care.
- These changes aim to incentivise dentists to offer more urgent appointments and streamline treatment, potentially saving patients approximately £225.
- Separately, the Policy Exchange think tank proposes annual £150 dental vouchers, supported by Sir Sajid Javid, to address the 'postcode lottery' and improve NHS dental access.
- The British Dental Association (BDA) acknowledges the government's reforms as significant but states they are insufficient to ensure a sustainable future for NHS dentistry.
- The BDA has rejected the Policy Exchange's voucher proposal, arguing it would not resolve 'dental deserts' and could paradoxically reduce access to care.