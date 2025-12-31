Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS releases A&E attendance data for common complaints

NHS England has released data about the ailments people have gone to A&E with over the past five years.
NHS England has released data about the ailments people have gone to A&E with over the past five years. (Getty/iStock)
  • NHS England has published data detailing Accident & Emergency attendances across England for a selection of common complaints.
  • The figures cover five years, from the financial year 2020/21 through to 2024/25.
  • Many common complaints, such as abdominal pain and backache, have shown a consistent increase in A&E attendances over this period.
  • Other conditions, like chest pain and headache, also experienced general increases, though some showed minor fluctuations or decreases in the latest year.
  • Abdominal pain, chest pain, cough, headache, backache and vomiting were the most common in the 2024/2025 period.
