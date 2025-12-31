NHS releases A&E attendance data for common complaints
- NHS England has published data detailing Accident & Emergency attendances across England for a selection of common complaints.
- The figures cover five years, from the financial year 2020/21 through to 2024/25.
- Many common complaints, such as abdominal pain and backache, have shown a consistent increase in A&E attendances over this period.
- Other conditions, like chest pain and headache, also experienced general increases, though some showed minor fluctuations or decreases in the latest year.
- Abdominal pain, chest pain, cough, headache, backache and vomiting were the most common in the 2024/2025 period.