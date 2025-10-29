Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major UK fashion brand says it’s performing better than expected

High street giant Next has once again elevated its profit forecast, expressing strong confidence ahead of the pivotal Christmas trading season and seemingly dismissing broader worries about consumer finances
  • Next has once again elevated its profit forecast, expressing strong confidence ahead of the pivotal Christmas trading season.
  • The retailer now projects full-price sales to increase by approximately 7 per cent in the quarter concluding in January, an upgrade from its earlier 4.5 per cent guidance.
  • This positive outlook follows a robust period where total full-price sales climbed by 10.5 per cent in the 13 weeks to 25 October year-on-year.
  • UK sales were up 5.4 per cent, with online sales increasing by 7.8 per cent, while overseas sales shot 38.8 per cent higher for the quarter.
  • Next expects to deliver a pre-tax profit of around £1.135 billion for the year to January, having hiked its guidance by approximately £30 million.
