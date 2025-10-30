Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gavin Newsom says 2028 election will not be a ‘fair and free’ if Trump goes unchallenged

Newsom adamant Trump’s presidency ends next November
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom warned that Donald Trump seeks a “Putin election” in 2028, expressing fear that the United States could lose its democratic integrity.
  • Newsom described the current political situation as a “code red,” stating that a fair and free election would not be possible without active opposition to Trump's perceived plans.
  • He strongly criticized Trump's administration, calling it “the biggest, most corrupt administration in history” and accusing it of widespread financial misconduct.
  • A potential Democratic presidential nominee, Newsom has proposed an Election Rigging Response Act to redraw California's districting lines, aiming to counteract Republican gerrymandering.
  • A recent poll indicated Newsom is in second place for the Democratic nomination with 15 percent support, trailing Pete Buttigieg, and ahead of other notable figures like Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
