Gavin Newsom starts 2026 by trolling Trump and GOP lawmakers

New California laws are taking effect in 2026
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom's office has intensified its social media strategy, using insults, memes and mockery to combat Republican messaging.
  • The approach, which began earlier last year, targets figures such as President Donald Trump and other conservatives, often mimicking Trump's own all-caps social media style.
  • On New Year's Day, Newsom's official X account specifically targeted President Donald Trump, Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley, Libs of TikTok and MAGA podcaster Katie Miller.
  • Examples include altering a photo of Rep. Kiley with a “I love Daddy Newsom” poster and debunking Katie Miller's claims about healthcare for undocumented immigrants.
  • The governor's office shows no intention of slowing down this tactic, which aims to push back against conservative narratives and promote Democratic policies.
