Flight route from London Gatwick to resume
- Flights between Newquay in Cornwall and London Gatwick airport are set to resume this month after the previous operator, Eastern Airways, ceased operations.
- Skybus, part of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, has been awarded the Public Service Obligation contract and will commence operating the route from 23 November.
- Initially, there will be a single daily flight on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays, with a second weekday service scheduled to be added from 14 February 2026.
- One-way fares for the subsidised service will start at £80, which includes a 15kg checked baggage allowance.
- Skybus aims to rebuild confidence in the route and plans to offer same-ticket fast connections between London and the Isles of Scilly via Newquay by February 2026.