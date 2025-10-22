UK airport begins £60m expansion plan
- Newcastle Airport has commenced a £60 million, 15-year expansion plan designed to significantly boost its capacity and economic impact on the North East.
- Ryanair, easyJet, and Jet2 are increasing their flight offerings from the airport, with easyJet reopening a three-aircraft base and launching 11 new routes from March 2026.
- The plan aims to serve 9 million passengers annually by 2040, increase staff to 5,000, and add more than 20 new aircraft stands.
- Infrastructure developments include a three-storey terminal extension and a review of long-standing ambitions to extend the runway.
- The airport is committed to achieving net zero carbon status by 2035 through expanding its on-site solar farm and installing wind turbines, with public consultation on the masterplan ongoing.