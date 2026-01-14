Men cling to lifejacket for hours after boat capsize
- Three men were rescued after spending about six hours in the sea off Tolaga Bay, New Zealand, following their boat's capsize.
- Their 24-foot aluminium vessel overturned on Tuesday morning after becoming entangled in a craypot line shortly after leaving shore.
- The men survived by clinging to a single lifejacket, a bucket, and a petrol can, as they had no time to grab additional safety equipment.
- A commercial fishing vessel spotted the capsized boat, prompting a multi-agency search operation involving police, military, helicopter, and Coastguard Gisborne.
- The trio was located by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance plane and recovered by Coast Guard volunteers, suffering from exhaustion and early hypothermia.