Men cling to lifejacket for hours after boat capsize

Crews combed a large area for hours before spotting the men in the water
Crews combed a large area for hours before spotting the men in the water (NZ Defence Force )
  • Three men were rescued after spending about six hours in the sea off Tolaga Bay, New Zealand, following their boat's capsize.
  • Their 24-foot aluminium vessel overturned on Tuesday morning after becoming entangled in a craypot line shortly after leaving shore.
  • The men survived by clinging to a single lifejacket, a bucket, and a petrol can, as they had no time to grab additional safety equipment.
  • A commercial fishing vessel spotted the capsized boat, prompting a multi-agency search operation involving police, military, helicopter, and Coastguard Gisborne.
  • The trio was located by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance plane and recovered by Coast Guard volunteers, suffering from exhaustion and early hypothermia.
