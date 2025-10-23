Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Zealand ‘mega strike’ disrupted as dangerous storm hits

Downed trees in Waiau, New Zealand
Downed trees in Waiau, New Zealand (Stuff)
  • New Zealand was plunged into chaos on Thursday by dangerous winds, marking the second severe weather event in a week.
  • The gales caused hundreds of flight cancellations, school closures, and widespread electricity blackouts, with MetService issuing rare 'red' wind warnings.
  • Wind speeds reached up to 160kmh in urban areas and 230kmh in remote regions, leading to downed trees, ripped roofs, toppled shipping containers, and highway closures.
  • Concurrently, over 100,000 health and education workers staged a four-hour 'mega strike' over pay, staffing levels, and working conditions, marking the country's largest industrial walkout in decades.
  • While some strike rallies were cancelled due to the severe weather, workers maintained their industrial action, with medical staff at one hospital returning to work during a power outage.
