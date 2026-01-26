Search for bodies resumes after landslide at NZ campsite
- Authorities in New Zealand are continuing their search for six people presumed dead after a devastating landslide at a popular beach campsite.
- The massive slip occurred at Beachside Holiday Park, Mount Maunganui, following heavy rain from a summer storm in the North Island last Thursday.
- Among the missing, aged between 15 and 71, are a Swedish tourist and a teenager originally from Italy, with recovery efforts facing dangerous, unstable ground conditions.
- The same storm also claimed three other lives in separate incidents, including two in a landslide in Pāpāmoa and one swept away by floodwaters near Auckland.
- Questions have arisen regarding the timing of evacuation orders, prompting an independent inquiry.