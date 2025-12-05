Crucial evidence emerges in case of alleged thief who ‘swallowed pendant’
- New Zealand police have successfully recovered a Fabergé pendant allegedly swallowed by a man in a jewellery store.
- The item, valued at NZ$33,000 (£14,000), was retrieved through "natural means" on Thursday night after six days of meticulous monitoring, requiring no medical intervention.
- A 32-year-old man was arrested on 28 November inside Partridge Jewellers in Auckland shortly after reportedly consuming the ornate octopus pendant.
- The distinctive limited-edition Fabergé egg pendant, inspired by the James Bond film Octopussy, is crafted from gold, green enamel, diamonds, and sapphires.
- The man remains in police custody, charged with theft, and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on 8 December, having made a first appearance on 29 November.