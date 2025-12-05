Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Crucial evidence emerges in case of alleged thief who ‘swallowed pendant’

An ornate pendant has been recovered from a man’s body by ‘natural means’
An ornate pendant has been recovered from a man’s body by ‘natural means’
  • New Zealand police have successfully recovered a Fabergé pendant allegedly swallowed by a man in a jewellery store.
  • The item, valued at NZ$33,000 (£14,000), was retrieved through "natural means" on Thursday night after six days of meticulous monitoring, requiring no medical intervention.
  • A 32-year-old man was arrested on 28 November inside Partridge Jewellers in Auckland shortly after reportedly consuming the ornate octopus pendant.
  • The distinctive limited-edition Fabergé egg pendant, inspired by the James Bond film Octopussy, is crafted from gold, green enamel, diamonds, and sapphires.
  • The man remains in police custody, charged with theft, and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on 8 December, having made a first appearance on 29 November.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in