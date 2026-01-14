Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Carriage horse deserts driver and causes chaos on streets of New York

Spooked New York carriage horse almost tramples pedestrians as it bolts and crashes into taxi
  • A carriage horse named Destiny bolted into busy Midtown Manhattan traffic on Thursday, 8 January, after being left unattended.
  • The 25-year-old horse was reportedly startled by a fast-moving e-bike, causing it to run through multiple lanes of traffic.
  • During the incident, the horse hit a taxi and damaged four to five vehicles, as confirmed by the New York Police Department.
  • Fortunately, neither the horse nor any people sustained injuries, though an investigation into the matter remains open.
  • Destiny has since returned to her duties in Central Park.
