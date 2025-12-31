Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why security guards are striking Palace of Westminster on New Year’s Eve

Around 300 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, who provide security at the Palace of Westminster, are set to strike on New Year’s Eve.
  • Industrial action in 2025 is set to conclude with strikes on New Year's Eve by security guards at the Palace of Westminster and cleaning staff on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR).
  • Approximately 300 Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union members, who provide security at the Palace of Westminster, will strike for the fourth time this year over pay, terms and conditions.
  • PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote criticised the employer for reducing annual leave and offering an insulting cash offer to the security staff.
  • Cleaning staff on the DLR will also strike on New Year's Eve in a separate dispute over pay, with RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey calling for services to be brought in-house and for proper sick pay.
  • These upcoming strikes contribute to a persistent wave of industrial action seen throughout 2025, despite the Labour government's efforts to mend industrial relations.
