Thousands brave freezing temperatures for London New Year fireworks display

Happy New Year! UK ushers in 2026 with spectacular fireworks display in London
  • About 100,000 people gathered along the River Thames in London to watch a spectacular fireworks display ushering in 2026, despite near-zero temperatures.
  • The display, celebrating the highlights of 2025, was set to a soundtrack including Sabrina Carpenter and Ed Sheeran and featured voice overs from stars such as Celia Imrie and Alison Hammond.
  • Among the feats acknowledged in the display were England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup triumph, the Lionesses retaining the Euros and Europe’s Ryder Cup win.
  • Mayor Sadiq Khan said the display’s theme was togetherness, and said: “I think diversity is a strength not a weakness – it makes us richer not poorer, stronger not weaker.”
  • In Edinburgh, Hogmanay returned with over 40,000 attendees after last year's cancellation, featuring a street party, live music, and fireworks.
