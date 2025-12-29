Idris Elba, Torvill and Dean, Lionesses and Red Roses lead New Year Honours list
- Actor Idris Elba has been knighted in the New Year Honours list for his extensive services to young people, particularly through his Elba Hope Foundation, which champions community empowerment and youth advocacy.
- Ice dancing legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were recognised with Dame and Sir honours respectively, celebrating their significant contributions to ice skating and their voluntary service.
- England's victorious women's football team, the Lionesses, received widespread recognition, with captain Leah Williamson awarded a CBE, several key players appointed MBEs, and manager Sarina Wiegman granted an honorary damehood.
- The England Women's Rugby World Cup winning squad also featured prominently, with Marlie Packer and Zoe Aldcroft appointed OBEs alongside coach John Mitchell, and several other players becoming MBEs.
- The honours list further celebrated a diverse array of individuals, including writer Roy Clarke knighted, athlete Paula Radcliffe and broadcaster Gabby Logan receiving OBEs, and special recognition for Horizon IT scandal victim Betty Brown and D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh.