Hero cops save driver from burning car seconds before it’s fully engulfed
- A heart-stopping video shows the moment police officers in New Jersey rescued an unconscious driver from a burning car.
- Two Blue Mound police officers responded to a crash in Franklin, Somerset County, on October 29.
- They smashed their way into the vehicle and pulled the driver to safety moments before the car was engulfed in flames.
- The footage released by the force shows an officer pulling the driver through the window.
- The police department stated that the outcome could have been "far more tragic" without the officers' "quick, decisive actions."