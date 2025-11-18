Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Pure, blind luck’ as couple incredibly win lottery jackpot twice in less than 6 months

  • A New Jersey couple won two lottery jackpots totalling $4 million within six months in 2025, defying astronomical odds.
  • Their first win was $1 million from an Ultimate Spectacular scratch−off, followed by a $3 million prize from a Jackpot Millions ticket.
  • New Jersey Lottery officials calculated the probability of such an event at 1 in 2 trillion, stating it is 1.2 million times more likely to be hit by a meteorite.
  • New Jersey Lottery Director James Carey described the couple's extraordinary success as 'pure, blind luck'.
  • The couple, who have two young children and another on the way, plan to use their winnings to provide for their family's future.
